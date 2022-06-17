header image

June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
June 25: CalArts’ ‘Luna’ Modern Reimagining of Chinese Myth
| Thursday, Jun 16, 2022

Luna“Luna” is one of several productions by students from California Institute of the Arts at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Duoyi (Zoe) Wang’s (Theater MFA 2024) is the show’s writer, director. and producer.

“Luna” is a modern reimagining of the ancient Chinese moon-goddess myth, set to the context of today’s social media livestreaming world. The 45-minute, one-woman show is described as “immersive, kaleidoscopic experience in the hybrid aesthetics of theater, live-streaming, animation & installation art.”

Wang’s production adapts the myth of a young woman punished to everlasting youth, and everlasting loneliness, after she takes her husband’s pill of immortality. In “Luna” a young Chinese social media influencer becomes trapped in the temptations and loneliness of the virtual world’s facades. Luna struggles with finding her own truth, worth and strength while battling against deeply ingrained patriarchal forces and self-doubt in the technological age.

With an all-woman creative team, the show was created as an ode to womanhood. The team features multiple CalArtians including Wang, media designer Elle Reck (BFA 2022), lighting designer Cad Apostol (Theater MFA 2024) and art designer and puppetry artist Siena Foster-Soltis (Art BFA 2022). The one-woman show is performed by visual artist and director Shuwen Cao.

The final performance of “Luna” will be Saturday, June 25 at 10 p.m. with tickets available for purchase for $15 or $10 with student ID.

California Room at Thymele Arts

5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets can be purchased here.

Other shows by CalArtians at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival have included “Something in the Air,” “Yellow/Blue,” “Signals,” “Terrible Lizard” and “Apocalypse at the Rainforest Cafe.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
