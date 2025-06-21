June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.

Among the items on the closed agenda is a Public Employee Performance Evaluation, Title: Interim Superintendent/President.

The open public session agenda includes the adoption of an updated Administrator Contract Template and renewal of Administrative Contracts.

The meeting will also include a board self-evaluation. The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees regularly conducts its Self-Evaluation in accordance with standards set by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZQZR6BC67B.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 868-0870-6304

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/86808706304.

