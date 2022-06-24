header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
98°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
June 25: Free Stroke Risk Assessment Health Fair at Providence Holy Cross
| Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Providence Holy Cross

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is offering a free stroke health fair Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m. to noon with blood pressure and glucose testing, carotid artery ultrasound if indicated, information on symptoms and treatment and nutritional guidance for healthy living.

The ultrasound is painless and involves high-frequency sound waves to create pictures of the inside of the two large arteries in the neck to identify blockages or potential blockages.

Do you, or perhaps your parents, know your risk of stroke? And just as importantly, do you know the best ways to prevent the debilitation and paralysis that can come with stroke?

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer strokes each year and 137,000 die. Prevention starts with knowing your risk factors primarily your blood pressure, but also any previous strokes including the milder transient ischemic attack (TIA). Providence Holy Cross is a Comprehensive Stroke Center, a designation for the highest levels of treatment. Our goal is to help educate the public to prevent the debilitating impacts of stroke.

All are welcome to this free program, with specialists present to help evaluate stroke risk.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center North Conference Center,

15031 Rinaldi St.,

Mission Hills, CA 91346
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 25: Free Stroke Risk Assessment Health Fair at Providence Holy Cross

June 25: Free Stroke Risk Assessment Health Fair at Providence Holy Cross
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5: Touch-a-Truck Benefiting SCV Education Foundation

Nov. 5: Touch-a-Truck Benefiting SCV Education Foundation
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation

Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 23: WiSH Foundation Seeks Volunteers for Cars Under the Stars

July 23: WiSH Foundation Seeks Volunteers for Cars Under the Stars
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: