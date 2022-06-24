June 25: Free Stroke Risk Assessment Health Fair at Providence Holy Cross

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is offering a free stroke health fair Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m. to noon with blood pressure and glucose testing, carotid artery ultrasound if indicated, information on symptoms and treatment and nutritional guidance for healthy living.

The ultrasound is painless and involves high-frequency sound waves to create pictures of the inside of the two large arteries in the neck to identify blockages or potential blockages.

Do you, or perhaps your parents, know your risk of stroke? And just as importantly, do you know the best ways to prevent the debilitation and paralysis that can come with stroke?

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer strokes each year and 137,000 die. Prevention starts with knowing your risk factors primarily your blood pressure, but also any previous strokes including the milder transient ischemic attack (TIA). Providence Holy Cross is a Comprehensive Stroke Center, a designation for the highest levels of treatment. Our goal is to help educate the public to prevent the debilitating impacts of stroke.

All are welcome to this free program, with specialists present to help evaluate stroke risk.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center North Conference Center,

15031 Rinaldi St.,

Mission Hills, CA 91346

