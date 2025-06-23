June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

There will also be a closed session beginning at 8 a.m.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/ RbxNfvVc7w4.

Among other business will be the Appointment of Chief Administrative Officers.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...