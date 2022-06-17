June 25: Pride Month Fundraising Event at Impulse Music Co.

Impulse Music Co. will host a Pride Month fundraiser on Saturday, June 25 at 4 p.m. The event will feature a variety of LGBTQIA+ musicians from across Los Angeles County including Cayley Spivey, Stiletto Fox, D4U6HT3R, Emily Popejoy and Picture Naomi.

Along with the music, several LGBTQIA+ visual artists will be displaying their works in an

in-store art gallery.

Donations of $1 or more can be made at the door for entry to the event. All donation proceeds

will go towards three LGBTQIA+ community organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley: QueerSCV, SCV Pride and the SCV LGBTQ Center.

The event is open to all ages.

Impulse Music Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road Suite #120

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

