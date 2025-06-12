June 25: River of Lights Unveiling, Illumination Ceremony

An evening of wonder, music and light awaits as the City of Santa Clarita invites residents to the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road). This free community event will celebrate the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind public art installation and amenity, designed to spark imagination, encourage reflection and promote environmental awareness through light, motion and storytelling.

To mark the grand opening, the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will perform a special live concert as the lights illuminate for the first time. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner to enjoy a magical summer evening in the park.

The River of Lights amenity features nearly 200 embedded lights that trace the park’s popular exercise staircase and plaza walkways. As evening falls, these lights come alive in a stunning display—mimicking the shimmer of flowing water and casting soft colors that shift with the colors of Santa Clarita sunsets. At the heart of the installation stands When Cloud Met a Cloud, a 14-foot sculpture by artist Sujin Lim, blending sweeping steel clouds and cascading raindrop-like rods in a piece that celebrates water, nature and community infrastructure.

Families can also enjoy a dedicated “Pop-Up and Play” area featuring games and hands-on activities for children to explore and enjoy. The River of Lights Illumination Ceremony invites the entire community to come together, slow down and experience this imaginative new space where art, education and environmental stewardship shine side by side.

Lawn games will begin at 7:30 p.m., offering families and attendees time to enjoy the park before the formal ceremony begins at 8 p.m. The evening will conclude with the official illumination and music at 8:30 p.m.

