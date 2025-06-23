June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a “Pride at the Park” event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.

Castaic Regional Sports Complex is located at 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, sound bowl meditation, yoga, a photo booth, info vendors and free snacks.

For more information visit parks.lacounty.gov/pride or call (661) 775-8865.

