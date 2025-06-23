June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting

The Los Angeles County Commission on HIV Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 510 S. Vermont Ave., 9th Floor, Terrace Level Conference Room, Los Angeles, CA 90020.

Validated Parking: 523 Shatto Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020

As a building security protocol, attendees entering from the first floor lobby must notify security personnel that they are attending the Commission on HIV meeting in order to access the Terrace Conference Room.

Members of the public may attend virtually. To register and join online visit https:// lacountyboardofsupervisors. webex.com/weblink/register/ r78c55acff9ecf59d94e316bb0d141 133

To Join by Telephone: 1-213-306-3065

Access Code: 2538 141 0956 Password: EXECUTIVE

The meeting agenda and packet will be available at: https://hiv.lacounty.gov/ executive-committee.

Public Comment is an opportunity for members of the public to comment on an agenda item, or any item of interest to the public, before or during the commission’s consideration of the item, that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the commission.

To submit Public Comment, you may join the meeting in person or virtually, or email your comment to hivcomm@lachiv.org or submit your comment electronically via https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/PUBLIC_COMMENTS.

All Public Comments will be made part of the official record.

