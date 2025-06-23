header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting
| Monday, Jun 23, 2025

The Los Angeles County Commission on HIV Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 510 S. Vermont Ave., 9th Floor, Terrace Level Conference Room, Los Angeles, CA 90020.

Validated Parking: 523 Shatto Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020

As a building security protocol, attendees entering from the first floor lobby must notify security personnel that they are attending the Commission on HIV meeting in order to access the Terrace Conference Room.

Members of the public may attend virtually. To register and join online visit https://lacountyboardofsupervisors.webex.com/weblink/register/r78c55acff9ecf59d94e316bb0d141133

To Join by Telephone: 1-213-306-3065
Access Code: 2538 141 0956  Password: EXECUTIVE

The meeting agenda and packet will be available at: https://hiv.lacounty.gov/executive-committee.

Public Comment is an opportunity for members of the public to comment on an agenda item, or any item of interest to the public, before or during the commission’s consideration of the item, that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the commission.

To submit Public Comment, you may join the meeting in person or virtually, or email your comment to hivcomm@lachiv.org  or  submit your comment electronically via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PUBLIC_COMMENTS.

All Public Comments will be made part of the official record.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting

June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Commission on HIV Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 510 S. Vermont Ave., 9th Floor, Terrace Level Conference Room, Los Angeles, CA 90020.
FULL STORY...

June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
FULL STORY...

Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
FULL STORY...

June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks

June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.
FULL STORY...

June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures

June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) south of Templin Highway starting Monday, June 23 for pavement rehabilitation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting
The Los Angeles County Commission on HIV Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 510 S. Vermont Ave., 9th Floor, Terrace Level Conference Room, Los Angeles, CA 90020.
June 26: County Commission on HIV Executive Committee Meeting
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) south of Templin Highway starting Monday, June 23 for pavement rehabilitation.
June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Opens to the Public in Newhall
The Pioneer Oil Refinery off of Pine Street in Newhall was built in 1877 by California Star Oil works, forming the foundation for the West Coast oil industry. Benzene and kerosene were the main products made in the refinery and were later sold locally in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Opens to the Public in Newhall
June 21: Sip into Summer Bar Crawl On Main Street
Old Town Newhall will host a "Sip into Summer" Bar Crawl, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 on Main Street.
June 21: Sip into Summer Bar Crawl On Main Street
Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Basketball Coaches Needed
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking Youth Basketball Coaches for the 2025 summer season.
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Basketball Coaches Needed
SCVNews.com