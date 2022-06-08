June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers

Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022

By Press Release

Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free all-ages event, so students sign up and everyone else should come to support all of the budding musicians.

Please ask your teacher about the sign up form.

Impulse Music Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road

Suite 120

Santa Clarita CA 91350

(661) 259-5397

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

