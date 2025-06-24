header image

June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
| Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Swim Lesson

The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

This free event is part of a global effort to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim and prevent drowning.

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is an international initiative where waterparks, pools and aquatic facilities around the globe host swim lessons simultaneously in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the largest swim lesson ever conducted. The campaign’s message, “Swimming Lessons Save Lives,” underscores the life-saving importance of learning how to swim.

Participants at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will begin with a brief water safety discussion followed by breakout swim lessons led by American Red Cross-certified lifeguards in the Dive and Waterslide Pools.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States. From 2020 to 2022, more than 4,500 people drowned each year nationwide. A 2020 study by the American Red Cross also revealed that 56% of children ages 4 to 17 lack the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in an emergency.

Registration is open now through 10 a.m. on June 26 and can be completed online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Walk-ins are also welcome. The program is free and open to participants ages one and up.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or contact Jacob Acosta at (661) 250-3768.

City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System

City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
FULL STORY...

June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita

June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
FULL STORY...

June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV

June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
FULL STORY...

June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN

June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
