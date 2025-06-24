June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center

The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

This free event is part of a global effort to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim and prevent drowning.

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is an international initiative where waterparks, pools and aquatic facilities around the globe host swim lessons simultaneously in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the largest swim lesson ever conducted. The campaign’s message, “Swimming Lessons Save Lives,” underscores the life-saving importance of learning how to swim.

Participants at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will begin with a brief water safety discussion followed by breakout swim lessons led by American Red Cross-certified lifeguards in the Dive and Waterslide Pools.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States. From 2020 to 2022, more than 4,500 people drowned each year nationwide. A 2020 study by the American Red Cross also revealed that 56% of children ages 4 to 17 lack the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in an emergency.

Registration is open now through 10 a.m. on June 26 and can be completed online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Walk-ins are also welcome. The program is free and open to participants ages one and up.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or contact Jacob Acosta at (661) 250-3768.

Like this: Like Loading...