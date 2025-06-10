June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance. Admission is free and open to the public.

With exhibitor space sold out, this year’s Business Expo is the biggest yet and will feature over 90 local businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering attendees an exciting opportunity to explore a wide range of products, services, and innovations from across the Santa Clarita Valley. More than just a business showcase, the Expo is a celebration of community. Attendees will be able to meet the faces behind the companies, make meaningful connections, and discover the talent and creativity that drives our local economy.

“Our Business Expo is more than a traditional trade show. It’s a chance for residents, professionals, and entrepreneurs to come together, get to know one another, and strengthen the fabric of our business community,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Whether you’re looking to network, explore new services, or learn more about what Santa Clarita businesses have to offer, the Business Expo is designed to create connections that last beyond a single evening.”

Attendees can expect an engaging, high-energy atmosphere filled with opportunities to connect with business leaders across industries—from retail and health to technology and finance and so much more. The Business Expo is ideal for anyone looking to grow their network, support local businesses, or simply explore what is thriving in their community.

“The annual Business Expo has become a powerful catalyst for local economic growth and community connection,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Each year, it brings together hundreds of businesses, innovators, and community leaders to highlight the strength, creativity, and diversity of our local economy. Its impact goes far beyond one day—it helps fuel partnerships, spark new ideas, and strengthens the foundation of our region’s business community. We invite everyone—residents, professionals, and curious minds alike—to attend and experience firsthand the energy and opportunity that make the SCV such a vibrant place to live and work.

In addition to exploring exhibitors, attendees will also have a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the evening. This year’s raffle includes grand prize of a Cruise for Two from Princess Cruises, plus other prizes such as Dodger tickets, and so much more!

Businesses interested in donating a raffle prize to promote their brand and gain added exposure during the Expo are encouraged to reach out to hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber extends its sincere gratitude to this year’s Business Expo sponsors—Valencia Town Center, 95Visual, Princess Cruises, Burrtec, and Congressman George Whitesides—whose generous support has made this event possible. For more information on the 2025 Business Expo, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab, or email hello@scvchamber.com with any questions.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Like this: Like Loading...