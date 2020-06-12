June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources

In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.

Experts from the US Small Business Administration, the Economic Development Collaborative, and the SCV Chamber of Commerce will join the conversation.

Registration for the event is free. Click here to register: https://www.scvchamber.com/events/tele-town-hall-insurance-small-business-resources

Please email your questions in advance no later than 10:00 AM Monday, June 22 by clicking [here] with the email subject ‘Assemblywoman Smith’s Tele Town Hall’.