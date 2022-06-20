June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will host the Western Regional Short Track Championships Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia.

Skaters from Western Canada to Arizona will compete on the ice at The Cube in the West Coast’s premiere regional championship of 2022.

Speed skating has captured 88 Olympic medals for the United States.

This event will showcase possible future Olympians on hometown ice.

This event is sanctioned by United States Speedskating. For information visit Team USA.

The Cube

27745 Smyth Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is a place where youth above 5 years of age and adults of all abilities can come and be part of a family oriented club of recreational and nationally competitive ice speed skaters.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club.

