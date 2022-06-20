header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Speed skating club

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will host the Western Regional Short Track Championships Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia.

Skaters from Western Canada to Arizona will compete on the ice at The Cube in the West Coast’s premiere regional championship of 2022.

Speed skating has captured 88 Olympic medals for the United States.

This event will showcase possible future Olympians on hometown ice.

This event is sanctioned by United States Speedskating. For information visit Team USA.

The Cube

27745 Smyth Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is a place where youth above 5 years of age and adults of all abilities can come and be part of a family oriented club of recreational and nationally competitive ice speed skaters.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club.

speed skating
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube

June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

COC Hosts 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series

COC Hosts 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award

TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet

Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
Friday, May 27, 2022
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: