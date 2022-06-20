June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will host the Western Regional Short Track Championships Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia.
Skaters from Western Canada to Arizona will compete on the ice at The Cube in the West Coast’s premiere regional championship of 2022.
Speed skating has captured 88 Olympic medals for the United States.
This event will showcase possible future Olympians on hometown ice.
This event is sanctioned by United States Speedskating. For information visit Team USA.
The Cube
27745 Smyth Drive,
Valencia, CA 91355
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is a place where youth above 5 years of age and adults of all abilities can come and be part of a family oriented club of recreational and nationally competitive ice speed skaters.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named
recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.