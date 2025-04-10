header image

April 10
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
June 27-28: Women’s Basketball to Host 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s basketball will host the 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp June 27-28 at Lee Smelser Court in the Cougar Cage.

Online registration is now open here.

The two-day camp is open to girls high school teams (varsity and junior varsity) from across the region.

Each registered team is guaranteed four games (20-minute running halves) with contests held in air-conditioned college gymnasiums located at the COC Valencia Campus and/or other local indoor venues.

Officiating crews from the CIF/3C2A officials’ training clinic will be on hand for all games.

Registration is $300 per team or $500 for a two team registration (varsity and JV).

For additional details please contact COC women’s basketball head coach Robin Hester at (760) 964-9567 or robin.hester@canyons.edu.
