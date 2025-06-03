June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre Presents ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN

Matchbox Theatre has announced its upcoming production of “World Builders” Friday thru Sunday, June 27-29 at the MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Max and Whitney both have personality disorders that cause them to live deep within their own imagined realities. When participating in a clinical drug trial that aims to rid them of their delusions, they begin to develop feelings for each other. As the pills take effect and their fantasies begin to fade, Max and Whitney must decide if love is worth leaving their worlds behind.

Production Dates:

Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m.

To learn more about “World Builders” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

