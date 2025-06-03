header image

June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre Presents ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
| Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025
World Builders

Matchbox Theatre has announced its upcoming production of “World Builders” Friday thru Sunday, June 27-29 at the MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Max and Whitney both have personality disorders that cause them to live deep within their own imagined realities. When participating in a clinical drug trial that aims to rid them of their delusions, they begin to develop feelings for each other. As the pills take effect and their fantasies begin to fade, Max and Whitney must decide if love is worth leaving their worlds behind.

Production Dates:

Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m.

To learn more about “World Builders” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.
June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.
June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day
Indigenous Talent Takes Center Stage at Mission Opera’s ‘Tosca’
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita's premier opera company, is proud to present a groundbreaking production of Tosca this June at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Indigenous Talent Takes Center Stage at Mission Opera’s ‘Tosca’
Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that secured the Board’s support in urging federal lawmakers to back legislation requiring Department of Veterans Affairs physicians to sign veteran death certificates within 72 hours of notification.
Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families
Pair of Matadors Named to USA Volleyball U23 National Team
California State University, Northridge senior setter Donovan Constable and redshirt sophomore opposite Jalen Phillips were among 21 athletes selected to train with the 2025 Men's U23 National Team for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, July 27-Aug. 4 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Pair of Matadors Named to USA Volleyball U23 National Team
TMU Professor Betty Price Retires After 40 Years
After 40 years of faithful service to The Master’s University, Prof. Betty Price retired from teaching Bible courses at the University in May.
TMU Professor Betty Price Retires After 40 Years
June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the June Business After Hours Mixer with CMIT Solutions on Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing.
June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
June 5: Watershed Recreation, Conservation Authority Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.
June 5: Watershed Recreation, Conservation Authority Meeting
June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is held the first Saturday of the month, where artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Saturday, June 7.
June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
June 7: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 7 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
June 7: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Canyons Sending Four from State Championship Squad to Next Level
College of the Canyons men's golf is sending four players from its 2025 3C2A State Championship team on to compete at the four-year level. The achievement was highlighted at the on-campus signing ceremony on Friday, May 30.
Canyons Sending Four from State Championship Squad to Next Level
Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!
With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be out of school and more residents are heading outside to enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer, from paseos and parks to community events and local shopping. As activity picks up across the city, it is a good time to remember that safety starts with being a Heads Up driver!
Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Castaic Paddleboarder
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Castaic Paddleboarder
June 11: Grand Opening of Magic GMC Cadillac
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
June 11: Grand Opening of Magic GMC Cadillac
June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction through 10 a.m. Monday, June 9 at all three local library branches.
June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.
June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand
June 6: TASC Sports Tournament at Central Park
The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.
June 6: TASC Sports Tournament at Central Park
‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.
‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library
June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park
June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park
Canyons Two-Sport Student-Athlete Samantha Rodriguez Ready to Firefight
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
Canyons Two-Sport Student-Athlete Samantha Rodriguez Ready to Firefight
Loma Alta Park, Satellite Senior Center Open
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of the Altadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
Loma Alta Park, Satellite Senior Center Open
