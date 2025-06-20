June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN

For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ “World Builders” to The MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Max and Whitney both have personality disorders that cause them to live deep within their own imagined realities. When participating in a clinical drug trial that aims to rid them of their delusions, they begin to develop feelings for each other. As the pills take effect and their fantasies begin to fade, Max and Whitney must decide if love is worth leaving their worlds behind.

Directed by Jeff Frame, this two-person play starring Sanya Arnold and Liam Johnson is sure to spark the imagination and tug at the heart, leaving audiences reflecting on the fragile balance between love, mental illness and the worlds we create to survive as they witness two individuals find connection with each other while the world as they know it is slowly taken away from them.

Tickets are now available for performances at The MAIN for the weekend of Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29.

To learn more about World Builders and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

