June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening

BullPen BBQ and Tap House will hold its grand opening 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at its new location.

BullPen BBQ and Tap House is located at 23460 Cinema Drive Unit J Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Welcome to the BullPen BBQ and Tap House grand opening community celebration with free food samples from the new menu, along with delicious BBQ, refreshing drinks and good vibes.

Get ready to experience the ultimate BBQ feast with complimentary tastings and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers on tap.

This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to try new offerings, gather with friends and family, meet new neighbors and celebrate not just the opening of the new spot, but the dedication to supporting and strengthening the community.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bullpen-bbq-and-tap-house-grand-opening-tickets-1422723848329?aff=oddtdtcreator.

