June 27: City Cinemas in the Park Presents ‘The Wild Robot’

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film “The Wild Robot,” Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park.

Bridgeport Park is located at 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

City Cinemas is presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm. Whether bringing a picnic basket filled with favorite snacks or opt to indulge in the delicious options from the food trucks. Make sure to arrive early as the food trucks open an hour before the movie begins, ensuring all have plenty of time to savor the delectable treats before the film starts.

Catch a movie every fourth Friday of the month from June to September at different park locations across the city.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/city-cinemas-in-the-park/.

Like this: Like Loading...