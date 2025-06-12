June 27: City Cinemas in the Park Presents ‘The Wild Robot’

|
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
|
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Wild Robot," Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park.
|
Finally Family Homes is thrilled to invite you to its Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mitchell River House in Santa Clarita.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger is urging residents who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire to take advantage of a newly launched mortgage relief program.
|
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite all to the grand re-opening ribbon, cutting ceremony and movie night of the newly reconstructed Acorn Amphitheater 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28.
|
Open Wings Theater Company is proud to announce its innovative, queer interpretation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," running weekends from June 13-27, 2025, at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
|
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a car show and fundraiser supporting the Hart Football Program, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 14 at Hart High School.
|
|
Due to the ongoing demonstrations in the Downtown Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector office will close in-person services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to keep staff and the public safe.
|
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 24, at 2 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
In light of ongoing demonstrations in and around Downtown Los Angeles, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) offices will remain closed until further notice, to prioritize the safety of staff and the public.
|
1868
- Ravena post office (with one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, June 17.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.
|
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 2.4% in May - a month when the effects of higher tariffs were starting to become more widespread, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the Changes in Inflation by City, as well as expert commentary.
|
The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.
|
The Michaels Companies, Inc. today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of the intellectual property and private label brands of JOANN, including the development of the beloved Big Twist brands as part of the Michaels portfolio.
|
SCV Water’s 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards in 2024.
|
1956
- Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story
]
|
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians return to The MAIN with "Connie," Thursday, June 12, thru Sunday, June 15.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a grand opening ribbon cutting at Veterinary Emergency Group ER for Pets, Wednesday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m.
|
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.
|
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
