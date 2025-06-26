June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority

The Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 9:30 a.m.

This is the annual meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority. The last meetng was held on June 24, 2024.

Among the items on the agenda is the election of officers for the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority. An election for president, vice president, secretary and treasurer will be held.

To vview the agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=41656.

