June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park

Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public and you do not need a license to talk on the radio.

“It is a great opportunity to learn about ham radio and make contacts with others all over the world. All ‘hams’ will be ‘On the Air’ somewhere in the field trying to make as many contacts as possible,” said officials of the Acton Agua Dulce Amateur Radio Club.

The Acton Agua Dulce Amateur Radio Club will be set up at Acton Park under the large shaded pavilion, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton CA 93510.

For the youth, this can open doors in the future in areas of communications and gets them interested in science.

Club officials said “ham radio” is a great hobby for youth.

“There are lots of projects kids can do if they become interested in this hobby, for instance they can learn to build a pico balloon and then launch it and track it as it circles the globe, sometimes up to seven times. They can talk to the astronauts above when they know they are overhead. They can compete in fox hunts, build antennas, learn Morse code and so much more,” said Acton Aqua Dulce club officials.

The event starts at noon and will run until 9 p.m. and is open to all ages. Everyone is invited to attend and join the club in “getting on the air.”

For more information visit www.aadarc.org.

