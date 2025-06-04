June 28: City Invites Resident to Join Community Beautification Day

Roll up your sleeves and join us for Community Beautification Day, a one-day volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year’s event will focus on the Valencia community, following previous cleanups held in Newhall, Canyon Country and Saugus.

This collaborative effort brings together volunteers, City staff and local organizations to revitalize public spaces and support property maintenance throughout the neighborhood.

Volunteer projects will include spreading mulch at Valencia Glen Park (23750 Via Gavola) and refreshing key sections of the paseo bridges with a new coat of paint. These hands-on activities will help enhance the community’s appearance while fostering connections among residents who take pride in where they live.

In addition to volunteer activities, residents can also take advantage of free bulky item disposal, as well as mulch and compost pick up on Lochmoor Road near Valencia Meadows Park (25671 Fedala Road), providing a great opportunity to clear out unwanted items and beautify home landscaping.

All interested volunteers ages eight and older must pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

For more information, please contact the Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076. For volunteer registration information or questions, contact volunteers@santaclarita.gov or (661) 250-3708.

