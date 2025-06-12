June 28: Placerita Canyon Acorn Amphitheater Grand Re-Opening

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite all to the grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony and movie night of the newly reconstructed Acorn Amphitheater 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

This nights movie is “The Call of the Wild.” beginning at 7 p.m. starring Harrison Ford and will be shown after the entertainment.

Some highlights at the event include a family picnic at 6 p.m.

Bring flashlights, chairs, blankets, pillows and comfortable attire, along with favorite picnic foods to enjoy prior and during the movie. Snowy Ice Truck will be on hand to purchase sno-cone treats for the family.

For more information call (661) 259-7721 or visit www.placerita.org.

