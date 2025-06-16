June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its “Stars and Stripes” concert.

There will be free admission and parking.

The concert will be held at Freedom’s Way Baptist Church, 28355 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Refreshments will also be included.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band website.

