June 28: Supes to Discuss Revised Pool Safety Ordinance

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m. On the agenda is a revised lifeguard requirement for pools in L.A. County including children’s camps and schools. (Item 48).

On June 8, 2021, the Board introduced a motion instructing the Director of Public Health to work with County Counsel to prepare amendments to the County Code for recommendation to the Board to require all public swimming pools that require lifeguard services and all children’s camps and schools that have a public pool, to implement standards related to lifeguard staffing, training and certification and immediate notification to the Department of

Public Health in the event of any fatal or non-fatal drowning incident for prompt investigation.

The meeting may be viewed live by visiting L.A. County Supervisors live broadcast.

Other items on the agenda include:

Set Matters:

American Rescue Plan Funding Report (S-1)

Public Health Order (S-2)

Public Hearing:

Hearing on County Code, Title 8 – Consumer Protection, Business and Wage Regulations and Title 11 – Health and Safety Amendments (Item 4)

Board of Supervisors:

Evaluating the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Housing Navigation Program (Item 11)

Creating Los Angeles County’s Adult Protective Services Center of Excellence (Item 12)

High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (Item 14)

Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes 2022 (Item 15)

Assessing Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Reimbursement (Item 16)

Skid Row Action Plan: Improving Service to Skid Row Residents by Addressing Homelessness Stemming from Decades of Institutional Racism (Item 17)

Completing the Return of Bruce’s Beach to the Legal Heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce (Item 18)

Expanding Office of Diversion and Re-Entry Housing (Item 19, Second Motion, Item 22)

Improving School Climate and Safety (Item 20, Revised)

Establishing a Countywide Framework for Paid Family Leave as a Gender-Equity and Poverty Alleviation Strategy (Item 21)

Proclaim June 2022 as “Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month” (Item 23)

Chief Executive Office:

Report on the State of Black Los Angeles County (Item 25)

One-Time Signing Bonus for All Labor Bargaining Unit Members That Have Successfully Reached a Tentative Agreement for a Successor Memorandum of Understanding (Item 26)

2021 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant Funds (Item 28)

Countywide Data Integration Efforts Grant Award (Item 29)

County Operations:

Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall Closed Circuit Television Project (Item 32)

Children and Families’ Well-Being:

Transitional Housing Placement Program Contract Amendments (Item 34)

Provision of Elderly Nutrition Program Services Contract (Item 36)

Senior Community Service Employment Program Subaward (Item 37)

Health and Mental Health Services:

Report on the Financial Status of the Department of Health Services (Item 39)

Physician Services, Training Programs and Funding Affiliation Agreement Amendment (Item 40)

Patient Experience Survey Services Sole Source Agreement Amendment (Item 41)

Ending the HIV Epidemic Services Sole Source Contract (Item 44)

Radiation Management Program Agreement (Item 45)

Promoting Health Care Engagement Among Vulnerable Target Populations at Risk for or Living with HIV and STDs Services Contracts (Item 46)

Public Health AmeriCorps Grant Program Award (Item 47)

Establishing Safety Standards for Public and Private Swimming Pools Ordinance (Item 48)

Community Services:

Hall of Administration Room 140 Refurbishment Project Construction Contract (Item 49)

Public Safety:

Client Case Management System Sole Source Contract (Item 51)

Sikorsky S-70 Firehawk Helicopter Engines Maintenance Sole Source Contract (Item 52)

Sikorsky S-70 Firehawk Helicopters Services and Parts Contract (Item 53)

Fire Fighting Helitanker Lease Contract (Item 54)

Report by the Inspector General on Reforms and Oversight Efforts (Item 55)

Report on Compliance with the Rosas Agreement (Item 56)

School Resource Deputy Program Law Enforcement Services Agreements (Item 58)

School Supplemental Law Enforcement Services Agreement (Item 59)

General Law Enforcement and Security Services Agreement (Item 60)

Law Enforcement Services Agreement (Item 62)

Ordinances for Adoption:

County Code, Title 2 – Administration Amendment (Item 66, Revised)

Miscellaneous:

Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) Represented Employees (Bargaining Units 850 and 851) Memoranda of Understanding (Item 69)

Ordinances for Introduction:

County Code, Title 6 – Salaries Amendment (Item 74)

County Code, Title 11 – Health and Safety Amendment (Item 75)

Separate Matter:

Appointment of the Director of Aging and Disabilities (Item 77)

Appointment of the Director of Economic Opportunity (Item 78)

Appointment and Salary of the Interim Director of Youth Development (Item 79)

Special District Agendas:

Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority – Calabasas Motorway Acquisition and Mission Canyon Landfill Passive Park (1-P)

To view the full agenda click here.

