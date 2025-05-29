June 28: Volunteers Needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day

Volunteers are needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day, Saturday, June 28 at Valencia Glen Park.

Valencia Glen Park is located at 23750 Vía Gavola, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This opportunity is great for groups and families who are interested in working together and giving back to the community.

Volunteers will help beautify areas near Valencia Glen Park by clearing fallen pine needles and debris from paseos, then spreading mulch or painting a community bridge, previously defaced by graffiti. Sign up for the preferred assignment under “Schedule Shifts”.

Volunteers must be ages eight years and up. Volunteers 14 years and younger must be accompanied by a registered parent/guardian.

All volunteers, regardless of age are required to sign up individually.

No group sign-ups, except for families.

Adult volunteers must have their own account except for volunteers from the same family and sign up for the project individually.

Minors must be added as a family member to their parents’ account and registered for the project individually.

Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

For safety, wear jeans, clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

Wear sunscreen and a hat.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

Schedule shifts won’t show if all spots are already filled. Spots open up again when there are cancellations.

For more information about volunteering, please visit, https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13378.

Like this: Like Loading...