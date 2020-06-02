June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
| Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/BmEoHwig5jM

To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 2.

Items on the agenda include bargaining proposals between the Hart School District and the Hart District Teacher’s Association, as well as the California School Employees Association Chapter 349. A budget study session is also scheduled.

The full agenda can be viewed below:

Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
June 03, 2020 8:00AM
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/BmEoHwig5jM To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 2. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. Pledge of Allegiance
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Public Comments for Special Items
VI. Special Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed on the agenda by completing a speaker card. You will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes.
VI.A. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 school year is presented.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records.  Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer.  As a result, the District will make the initial proposals available for public review on the District website beginning June 1, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the June 10, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
Attachments:
District to HDTA Sunshine 20.21
VI.B. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 school year is presented.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records.  Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer.  As a result, the District will make the initial proposal available for public review on the District website beginning June 1, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the June 10, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
Attachments:
District to CSEA Sunshine 20.21
VI.C. Budget Study Session

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will review current and multiyear budget projections with the Board and engage in discussions regarding budget priorities for the 2020/21 and subsequent fiscal years.
Rationale:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s 2020/21 “Revenues” are projected at $243.4 million.

Based on current budget projections, “Expenditures” are projected at $269.4 million.

Due to ongoing commitments and extraordinary increases to health and welfare and retirement fund contributions, the District continues to experience annual deficit spending.

Staff will present a number of options for additional efficiencies and revenue generation in a discussion with the Board of Trustees.
Attachments:
Budget Projections
VII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
State Schools Chief Urges Action on Racism, Educational Inequities

State Schools Chief Urges Action on Racism, Educational Inequities
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded Monday to the death of George Floyd by calling on communities across the state and nation to take action to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools.
FULL STORY...

Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor

Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor
Thursday, May 28, 2020
A Saugus High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology

State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology
Thursday, May 28, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called on California’s cross-sector partners to accelerate investments that can help all California students access the technology they need to succeed academically in all educational settings.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
FULL STORY...
