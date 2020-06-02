June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting

To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 2.
Items on the agenda include bargaining proposals between the Hart School District and the Hart District Teacher’s Association, as well as the California School Employees Association Chapter 349. A budget study session is also scheduled.
The full agenda can be viewed below:
Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
June 03, 2020 8:00AM
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/BmEoHwig5jM To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 2. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. Pledge of Allegiance
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Public Comments for Special Items
VI. Special Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed on the agenda by completing a speaker card. You will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes.
VI.A. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 school year is presented.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District will make the initial proposals available for public review on the District website beginning June 1, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the June 10, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
VI.B. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 school year is presented.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District will make the initial proposal available for public review on the District website beginning June 1, 2020, until the public hearing is held at the June 10, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
