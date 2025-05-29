June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board

The SCV Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 3.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the SCV Water Agency Administration Building – EGJG Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda see the Meeting Packet.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking Zoom Meeting.

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.

Have a Public Comment?

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ajacobs@scvwa.org or by mail to April Jacobs, Board Secretary, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the board members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety.

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Board meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Board meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...