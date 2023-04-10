womens fly fishing club

June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 10, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Casting Club, the SCV’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Chesebrough Park.

The park is located at  23505 Sunset Hills Drive in Santa Clarita.

The class is $25 per person and features instruction in casting, fly tying, entomology, knot tying, equipment and conservation. Lunch, as well as a warm-up yoga class, is also provided as part of the session.

“We’ve seen a surge of interest in fly fishing, traditionally viewed as a man’s sport, by women over the last few years,” said Connie Bullock, past president and spokeswoman for the Casting Club. “As such, we want to leverage off of that interest by providing women with an introduction to the fun, the challenge and the benefits of this great sport. Women have demonstrated an almost uncanny ability to excel at fly fishing within a relatively short time after being introduced to it, hence my challenge to women to see for themselves just what fly fishing has in store for them.”

Bullock is one of five founding members of the Santa Clarita Casting Club and has a passion for not only fly fishing but helping to introduce others—men and women, young and old—to this rewarding sport. So, bringing the “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class to the women of Santa Clarita is entirely consistent with her desire to “spread the joy” to a previously underrepresented population.

Saturday’s seven-hour session will consist of six stations, all taught by certified instructors and fly tyers with years of experience in all phases of fly fishing. In addition, there will be raffles and prizes for the participants. Please come and join current president, Jamie Barber and Connie Bullock on this wonderful journey.

To register for the class or to obtain more information, send email to: membershipsccc@gmail.com or visit www.scflyfishing.org/womens-events.

There is a limit of 42 women, so it is important to sign up early.

“Remember,” said Bullock, “It’s never too late to take up an exciting new hobby or sport because ‘Yesterday is a cancelled check; tomorrow is a promissory note; today is cash, so spend it wisely.’”

