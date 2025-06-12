June 30: CUPS After-Hours Networking

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals (CUPs) Inc’s After-Hours Networking Event. It’s an event like no other and is open to the community.

CUPs will be hosting it’s After-Hours Networking Event on Monday, June 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bullpen BBQ & Tap House, which is located at 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Come join CUP for networking, a motivational speaker and more fun. The event will be supporting a local nonprofit from some of its activities.

The speaker will be Tom Broadway. Broadway is a former Los Angeles Police Department officer and Glendale Police Department Helicopter Pilot. He also owns Tom Broadway Insurance Services. Come and hear some of Broadway’s police stories and learn how to protect your business, both from the police perspective and insurance perspective.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Cost is only $10.00 per person and must be paid in advance, through this link:

https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/cups-after-hours-networking-event-6-30-25

Note: You do not have to pay a fee upon check out, this is optional.

This after-hours networking event is sponsored by 25Score and Women in Touch.

