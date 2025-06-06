June 30: Inaugural American Cancer Society Relay for Life Golf Tournament

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Santa Clarita Valley is proud to present its inaugural Golf Tournament Fundraiser Monday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia Country Club.

Sign up your team of four or if you sign up as an individual, you will be matched with a group. Entry fee per golfer is $250. Proceeds will benefit the local American Cancer Society chapter.

To receive more information, please fill out the entry form [here].

Entry fee includes golf cart, awards dinner, giveaways and raffles.

For information about sponsorship packages, entry fees, registration and donations, please contact Aimee Whaley at chairs@scvrelay.org or visit www.RFLSCVGolf.givesmart.com

