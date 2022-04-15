June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’

Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

“After two years of no ‘in-person’ auction we are thrilled to be back, Back to the Auction that is,” said Dennis Verner. “The Boys & Girls Club depends on this annual fundraiser to keep its doors open year round. Pam and I are honored to be this year’s chairs. We’ve seen the impact the club makes first hand and know how much kids and families depend on it.”

“We’re really excited about this year’s theme. The ‘Back to the Future’ films took place in the 80’s, 50’s, 1800’s, and the future,” said Pam Verner. “That gives us a lot to work with to make this a memorable event.”

“The club continues providing critical services to Santa Clarita’s youth. The leadership development, academic support and recreational opportunities the club provides are life changing. Whether it’s a summer meal or a mentor to talk to, the Club is the place kids call a second home,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

Boys & Girls Club Governing Board President, Matt Carpenter, is equally excited about this year’s auction.

“Our 50th annual auction is an incredible milestone for the club and the Santa Clarita Valley. This year’s auction will celebrate and reinforce our core mission to continue providing vital support to youth and families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Pam and Dennis have brought a creative and fun energy worthy of this momentous event,” he said.

Back to the Auction will feature live and silent auctions and a gourmet dinner. All of the proceeds go directly to programs that create an impact in the community by inspiring and enabling the next generation of leaders. Doors open at 5 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Donations are still being accepted for both the live and silent auction. Item ideas include gift cards, gift baskets, unique getaways, dining experiences, sport related items, jewelry and personal care products.

Sponsorship, ticket and event information can be found at Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction.

Formed in 1968 by a group of community leaders who recognized the growing need for high-quality, affordable programs and facilities for the area’s young people, Boys & Girls Club of SCV supports academic success, builds future leaders and provides a second home for more than 5,000 youth a year. The club is a chartered member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization with 4,300 clubs nationwide serving nearly four million children and teens. Boys & Girls Club of SCV is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of outstanding leaders in the community and staffed by a team of dedicated Youth Development Professionals. To learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club and its programs and partners, visit Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

