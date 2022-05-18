June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day

Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).

Volunteers will get the opportunity to work with our Graffiti Removal Team and beautify our city. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance at the volunteer website, as there is limited space available.

In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed over 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the city. As of this year, the team has already removed 5,974 tags and completed 97 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time. As part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the Graffiti Removal Team is tasked with administering a robust program to residents, including education through outreach efforts.

During this event, volunteers will get to learn more about graffiti vandalism, types of removals and will have the unique opportunity to complete a large-scale beautification project in the city. Volunteers will be using different pieces of painting equipment and should wear closed-toed shoes in addition to clothing that they do not mind getting paint on.

Graffiti Removal Day volunteer registration is open to residents ages 15-years-old and above. To register as a volunteer, please visit the volunteer website or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

For any other questions or more information on the event, please contact Karine Darabedyan at kdarabedyan@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...