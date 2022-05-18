header image

June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Water drop


| Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).

Volunteers will get the opportunity to work with our Graffiti Removal Team and beautify our city. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance at the volunteer website, as there is limited space available.

In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed over 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the city. As of this year, the team has already removed 5,974 tags and completed 97 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time. As part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the Graffiti Removal Team is tasked with administering a robust program to residents, including education through outreach efforts.

During this event, volunteers will get to learn more about graffiti vandalism, types of removals and will have the unique opportunity to complete a large-scale beautification project in the city. Volunteers will be using different pieces of painting equipment and should wear closed-toed shoes in addition to clothing that they do not mind getting paint on.

Graffiti Removal Day volunteer registration is open to residents ages 15-years-old and above. To register as a volunteer, please visit the volunteer website or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

For any other questions or more information on the event, please contact Karine Darabedyan at kdarabedyan@santa-clarita.com.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution

Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Monday, May 16, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 16 - Sunday, May 22.
FULL STORY...

Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives

Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
Friday, May 13, 2022
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
FULL STORY...

City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers

City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
Thursday, May 12, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
FULL STORY...
