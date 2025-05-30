header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 4: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Celebration’
| Friday, May 30, 2025
Master Chorale

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.

The “Silver Celebration” will begin at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

“We will present an extraordinary concert, with featured guest Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Eden Espinosa,” Master Chorale officials announced in a news release. “This evening will dazzle you with dynamic works by Beethoven, Orff and our own Allan Petker, the jazz innovation of Will Todd, Broadway favorites, and a new commissioned work by well-known local composer Shawn Kirschner in honor of our 25th anniversary. You’ll hear a Scottish lilt, a vibrant Swahili call, and from the great American songbook, a joyful hoedown and a traditional spiritual.”

Espinosa’s career as an actress, singer and voiceover artist has spanned two decades on stage and screen. She is recognized for her portrayals of Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway, on stage in Los Angeles and San Francisco) and in the role of Maureen Johnson in the closing Broadway company of “Rent.”

Her passions also have extended to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite “Brooklyn the Musical” on Broadway to more recently starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s “The Gardens of Anuncia” at Lincoln Center.

Espinosa was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as The Queen of Hearts in Disney’s “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.”

The Master Chorale season will conclude with a gala dinner following the concert. The dinner will be held at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the concert ($35) and gala ($125) can be purchased at www.scmasterchorale.org.
