June 4: Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival

The Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake, in Castaic.

​In 2019 the festival had about 500 paddlers in attendance, both youth and adults.

The family-friendly festival’s theme is “A Celebration of Cultures.”

Dragon Boat racing is a water sports activity suitable for all ages and all abilities. Teams compete in Dragon Boats, which are large canoe-like vessels fitted with ornately carved dragon’s heads and tails. Crews of up to 16 people sit in pairs and paddle to compete in races.

Entertainment includes:

Lion Dancer by Manuel Marquez

REMO Drum Circle

Ballet Folklorico Aztlan de CSUN

Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Co.

First race starts at 8 a.m.

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

​Lower Lake

32132 Castaic Lake Drive,

Castaic, CA 91384

After paying the $12 parking fee at the entrance turn left and watch for the first right turn. Turn right, then right again into parking lots 6 and 7. There is no additional fee to attend the event.

For more information visit Castaic Lake Dragonboats.

