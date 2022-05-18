June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Press Release

PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.

Saturday, May 21, 10 am to 4 pm, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Orchard Village Rd, PFLAG SCV is hosting the Rainbow Marketplace, its first crafts fair and show in SCV, featuring over 25 artists and folks selling LGBTQ- and pride-related products. Free to all.

Saturday, June 4, Rustic Burger will be hosting a drag brunch with two seatings: 10 am ($55 per person, which includes meal, tax, tip, drinks, and show) and 12 pm ($65 per person, which includes meal, tax, tip, drinks, and show). Email to purchase tickets.

Sunday, June 5, from 1 pm to 5 pm, the three groups will be bringing back the annual SCV Pride Picnic with music, snacks, games and prizes, informational booths, and more. Volunteers can sign up here or here to RSVP.

Monday, June 6, Brewery Draconum is hosting a Pride Family Day, from 4 pm to closing, at their new location (24407 Main St)!

Tuesday, June 7, Neighbarista (23120 Lyons Ave) will be hosting a Pride Open House and Brunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.

All proceeds donated to these organizations will benefit the SCV LGBTQ community.

Visit the link to see all the special events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley for Pride Month.

PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. Queer SCV creates inclusive events and spaces for the LGBTQIA2+ population in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCV LGBTQ Center, founded in 2021, is a resource hub in the Santa Clarita Valley for LGBTQ people. These three organizations also contribute information to the SCV Queer Events Calendar, a one-stop calendar for all events and programs related to adults and children (and their allies) in the LGBTQ community in Santa Clarita.

