June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing

An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.

Judge Stephen Goorvitch, a judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, will hear arguments on whether citizens have the right to challenge the county allowing continued operations of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in violation of the conditional use permit and without mitigation measures in place to protect public health.

The hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Department 82; 111 N. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure will be represented by Sethi Orchid Miner LLP.

The lawsuit by The Chiquita Canyon Landfill alleges that the landfill is an imminent and substantial danger to residents of the surrounding area as the Landfill is releasing toxic landfill gases into the community.

For months neigbhors of the landfill have complained about the noxious fumes and contaminated runoff caused by an underground garbage fire.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a heat-producing chemical reaction likely started deep within a closed portion of the landfill in May 2022. Since then, increasing heat and pressure have triggered eruptions of benzene-contaminated water and the release of noxious gases. The agency, which is overseeing efforts to control the reaction, has called the situation an “imminent and substantial endangerment” to nearby communities.

The underground fire has occured in an area of the dump that has been closed for decades. Landfill officals have said that shutting down the active portion of the landfill would not control the current situation.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is now calling on state officials to step in and decide whether the landfill should be closed for public health reasons.

A This Community Relief Program has been put in place to help those affected by the dump’s odors.

In additon installation of new flare equipment was also installed which contributed to a brief decline in odor complaints.

