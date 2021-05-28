June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents

The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps., the city of Santa Clarita is proud to present a free opportunity for residents to dispose of their used and scrap tires.
Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor tires.
Attendees that are planning to drop-off more than nine tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form.
Items from businesses will not be accepted.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to offer another opportunity for residents to participate in a free event that benefits the environment.
To learn more about the Tire Collection Event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or call (661)286-4098.
The Via Princess Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Vía Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
