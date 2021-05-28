June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents

The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.

In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps., the city of Santa Clarita is proud to present a free opportunity for residents to dispose of their used and scrap tires.

Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor tires.

Attendees that are planning to drop-off more than nine tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form.

Items from businesses will not be accepted.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to offer another opportunity for residents to participate in a free event that benefits the environment.

To learn more about the Tire Collection Event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or call (661)286-4098.

The Via Princess Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Vía Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

