May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
| Thursday, May 14, 2020
COC Virtual Commencement Ceremony

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.

The decision to hold a virtual ceremony was made by college administrators, faculty, and staff members after taking into consideration student feedback collected from a recent survey.

“Although the current public health crisis is forcing us to stay apart, graduation day is too important to miss,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We will celebrate in a different way, one marked by the flexibility and innovation for which our students, and College of the Canyons, are known.”

The web-based graduation will be available for viewing beginning 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The website will remain online and be available to visit for a full year afterward.

In addition, a special graduation program to commemorate the occasion and highlight the achievements of the Class of 2020 will be available for download prior to the ceremony.

Diplomas, certificates, special letters of congratulations, and a printed copy of the program will be mailed to students at a later date.

Graduating students should continue to check their MyCanyons email account for more information about the upcoming virtual graduation ceremony along with instructions on how to participate.

For more information about the College of the Canyons Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony, please click here.

Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order

Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
FULL STORY...

COC Summer Registration Underway

COC Summer Registration Underway
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
FULL STORY...

California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid

California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education

COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Saturday, May 9, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
