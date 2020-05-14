June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.

The decision to hold a virtual ceremony was made by college administrators, faculty, and staff members after taking into consideration student feedback collected from a recent survey.

“Although the current public health crisis is forcing us to stay apart, graduation day is too important to miss,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We will celebrate in a different way, one marked by the flexibility and innovation for which our students, and College of the Canyons, are known.”

The web-based graduation will be available for viewing beginning 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The website will remain online and be available to visit for a full year afterward.

In addition, a special graduation program to commemorate the occasion and highlight the achievements of the Class of 2020 will be available for download prior to the ceremony.

Diplomas, certificates, special letters of congratulations, and a printed copy of the program will be mailed to students at a later date.

Graduating students should continue to check their MyCanyons email account for more information about the upcoming virtual graduation ceremony along with instructions on how to participate.

For more information about the College of the Canyons Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony, please click here.