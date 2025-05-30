Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of May 1, 2025 6:00 PM
Awards/Recognitions
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2025 SUMMER PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS: RECREATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICES

An overview of programming that will be offered through Recreation and Community Services during the 2025 summer season.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Staff Comments
Adjournment