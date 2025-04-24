June 5: Second Annual Bringing It Home Fundraiser for SCV Vets

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced its second annual “Bringing it Home” fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d’oeuvres event hosted by Salt Creek Grille will be held Thursday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.

This special evening is dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for Santa Clarita Valley veterans in need, ensuring they enjoy a warm and nourishing holiday season.

Tickets are $75 per person, with limited seating available for this unique event.

With support from Salt Creek Grille owner Greg Amsler, the evening promises an atmosphere of connection and appreciation for Santa Clarita Valley veterans.

Amsler, a longtime Santa Clarita Valley resident, shares a deep commitment to community service and Salt Creek Grille has been a steadfast partner in hosting events that uplift SCV nonprofits.

“Salt Creek is honored to support the Veteran Services Collaborative,” said Amsler. “We are thrilled to offer an evening of wine and good company, as a way of giving back to the veterans who have served us.”

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of curated wines and gourmet hors d’oeuvres, prepared by the acclaimed Salt Creek Grille team. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s efforts to bring holiday meals and support to veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Bringing It Home fundraiser is an opportunity for the community to come together and contribute to the well-being of Santa Clarita Valley veterans. Those interested are encouraged to secure their seats early, as space is limited.

For tickets please click the QR code on the flyer (seen below) or visit bit.ly/bringinghome.

Salt Creek Grille

24415 Town Center Drive #115,

Valencia, CA 91355

Thursday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Through partnerships with local businesses and the community, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative provides essential resources and services that enhance the lives of those who have served our country.

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

23681 Newhall Ave., Unit 7,’

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 753-3559

www.SCV-VETS.org

