June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo

Santa Clarita residents can learn Hands-Only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. Training sessions will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Main Hospital entrance and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fitness and Health. The Sidewalk CPR event teaches community members how to perform Hands-Only CPR.

Sidewalk CPR day, which is part of National CPR Week, is sponsored by the American Heart Association and the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

According to AHA, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur in the United States every year. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public. Hands-Only CPR has just two easy steps, performed in this order: (1) Call 911 if you see someone suddenly collapse; and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Visit heart.org/handsonlycpr to watch a 90-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway in Valencia. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is located at 24525 Town Center Drive in Valencia. For more information on the County-wide Sidewalk CPR event, contact Tamar Avakian at (661) 200-1181, or e-mail her at avakianta@henrymayo.com. Henry Mayo Newhall also offers a variety of CPR classes. For more information, please visit henrymayo.com/classes, or call (661) 200-2300.

About Henry Mayo:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

