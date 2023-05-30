header image

2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings
Powerhouse Fire
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
| Tuesday, May 30, 2023

CPR Class

Santa Clarita residents can learn Hands-Only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5.  Training sessions will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Main Hospital entrance and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fitness and Health. The Sidewalk CPR event teaches community members how to perform Hands-Only CPR.

Sidewalk CPR day, which is part of National CPR Week, is sponsored by the American Heart Association and the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

According to AHA, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur in the United States every year. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public. Hands-Only CPR has just two easy steps, performed in this order: (1) Call 911 if you see someone suddenly collapse; and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Visit heart.org/handsonlycpr to watch a 90-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway in Valencia. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is located at 24525 Town Center Drive in Valencia. For more information on the County-wide Sidewalk CPR event, contact Tamar Avakian at (661) 200-1181, or e-mail her at avakianta@henrymayo.com. Henry Mayo Newhall also offers a variety of CPR classes.  For more information, please visit henrymayo.com/classes, or call (661) 200-2300.

###

About Henry Mayo:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975.  The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
Wilk's 'Saugus Strong Act' Advances to State Assembly
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Wilk's 'Saugus Strong Act' Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his "Saugus Strong Act," aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
FULL STORY...
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
FULL STORY...
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec. 
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Permanent disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew this year.
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2023 COC Volleyball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in July.
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
Caleb Pouliot's win in the pole vault was the highlight of the final day of competition for The Master's at the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field Outdoor National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
June 10: Emergency Preparedness Workshop
An emergency preparedness workshop will be held Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to assist Santa Clarita Valley families with readiness for the next emergency or natural disaster. The workshop will include free presentations and a Q&A with emergency response representatives covering safety from fires, earthquakes, floods and more.
June 10: Emergency Preparedness Workshop
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
May 30: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park Workday
Volunteer to help on Tuesday, May 30 at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
May 30: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park Workday
SCVNews.com
