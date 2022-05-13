June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.

The dance celebation will be held at Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The price is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome.

Note: Proof of vaccination required. Come join the Social Square Dance fun!

For information, call (661)262-9575, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find us on Facebook.

