June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present “Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses” on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.

The presentation will be held at the Bullpen BBQ and Taphouse, 23460 Cinema Drive Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Cost to members is $20, non-members $40.

Scaling a business comes with exciting opportunities—but also unique challenges. Join the Small Business Council for an insightful discussion on how to navigate growth while maintaining quality and efficiency.

This event is designed for small business owners looking to expand, entrepreneurs seeking strategies for sustainable growth and business leaders facing challenges in scaling their operations.

This presentation will include:

Proven strategies for sustainable business growth.

How to expand operations while maintaining excellence.

Common mistakes and ways to overcome them.

Useful insights from accomplished business leaders.

Lessons learned from real-world challenges.

Gain insights from accomplished business leaders, including Jim Backer, Founder and President of JSB Development; Shannon Mee, Co-owner of Egg Plantation and John Vance, Founder and CEO of Vance Wealth. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain expert advice and connect with fellow business owners facing similar challenges.

To RSVP and for more information, visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/small-business-council-scaling-small-business-challenge-and-opportunities.

