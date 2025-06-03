June 5: Watershed Recreation and Conservation Authority Meeting

Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

For the meeting agenda visit Agenda.

You can join the meeting either in person, online via Zoom webinar or by phone. Please use only one method to avoid feedback/echoing issues.

If you join virtually click https://zoom.us/j/92868620724#success.

The meeting ID is 928 6862 0724.

Or you can participate by phone-only by dialing one of the following numbers: 1 (669) 900-6833 1 or (669) 444-9171.

The meeting will be held at:

Santa Clarita City Hall, Mural Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

Like this: Like Loading...