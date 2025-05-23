June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025

College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.

Chris Schauble, co-anchor of the KTLA Morning News, will be the keynote speaker.

“I wish to congratulate the Class of 2025 on reaching graduation,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. “Their hard work, resiliency, and grit has been inspiring to us all. I have no doubt they will thrive and make a difference as they go out into the world.”

The class of 2025 has 2,103 students who petitioned for graduation.

This class represents 106 majors, with business administration (260) ranking as the leading field of study among graduates, followed by psychology (257), liberal arts and sciences CSU social and behavioral sciences (225), liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU social and behavioral sciences (214), and liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU health science emphasis (178).

There are also 827 students graduating with two or more degrees.

Academically, there are 880 students graduating with honors, which requires a 3.5 GPA or higher, and 127 students with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which grants them the status of valedictorians at the college. The average GPA of the class of 2025 is 3.33.

The average age of a COC graduate is 24. The oldest student in the class is 69-year-old graduate Debra Denise Morth. In total, there are five graduates over the age of 60.

In addition, the youngest graduates in the class are 40 students who are 17 years old.

Notably, there are also 63 veteran graduates in the college’s class of 2025.

There are 74 graduates from the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program.

Additionally, 65.1 percent of this year’s graduates completed at least one course at the college’s Canyon Country campus, which first opened in 2007.

This year’s graduating class also includes more than 110 COC student-athletes, with a combined GPA of 3.38, who earned an associate degree and/or are transferring to a four-year school in the fall.

Graduates from the class of 2025 will be heading to four-year schools including: Arizona State University; Cal Lutheran University; Cal Poly Humboldt; Cal Poly Pomona; California State University, Channel Islands; California State University, Dominguez Hills; California State University, Long Beach; California State University, Los Angeles; California State University, Northridge; California State University, San Marcos; Cornell University; Delaware State University; John Jay College of Criminal Justice; Kent State University; Loma Linda University; San Diego State University; San Jose State University; Stanford University; University of British Columbia; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Davis; University of California, Irvine; University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Riverside; University of California, San Diego and Washington State University.

Gates to Cougar Stadium will open at 5 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Community members attending the ceremony should plan to arrive to allow themselves plenty of time to park and enter the stadium, as the event is expected to be well-attended.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

For more information about the 2025 College of the Canyons Commencement Ceremony, please click here.

Like this: Like Loading...