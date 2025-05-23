header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
| Friday, May 23, 2025
COC graduation

College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.

Chris Schauble, co-anchor of the KTLA Morning News, will be the keynote speaker.

“I wish to congratulate the Class of 2025 on reaching graduation,” said College of the Canyons Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. “Their hard work, resiliency, and grit has been inspiring to us all. I have no doubt they will thrive and make a difference as they go out into the world.”

The class of 2025 has 2,103 students who petitioned for graduation.

This class represents 106 majors, with business administration (260) ranking as the leading field of study among graduates, followed by psychology (257), liberal arts and sciences CSU social and behavioral sciences (225), liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU social and behavioral sciences (214), and liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU health science emphasis (178).

There are also 827 students graduating with two or more degrees.

Academically, there are 880 students graduating with honors, which requires a 3.5 GPA or higher, and 127 students with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which grants them the status of valedictorians at the college. The average GPA of the class of 2025 is 3.33.

The average age of a COC graduate is 24. The oldest student in the class is 69-year-old graduate Debra Denise Morth. In total, there are five graduates over the age of 60.

In addition, the youngest graduates in the class are 40 students who are 17 years old.

Notably, there are also 63 veteran graduates in the college’s class of 2025.

There are 74 graduates from the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program.

Additionally, 65.1 percent of this year’s graduates completed at least one course at the college’s Canyon Country campus, which first opened in 2007.

This year’s graduating class also includes more than 110 COC student-athletes, with a combined GPA of 3.38, who earned an associate degree and/or are transferring to a four-year school in the fall.

Graduates from the class of 2025 will be heading to four-year schools including: Arizona State University; Cal Lutheran University; Cal Poly Humboldt; Cal Poly Pomona; California State University, Channel Islands; California State University, Dominguez Hills; California State University, Long Beach; California State University, Los Angeles; California State University, Northridge; California State University, San Marcos; Cornell University; Delaware State University; John Jay College of Criminal Justice; Kent State University; Loma Linda University; San Diego State University; San Jose State University; Stanford University; University of British Columbia; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Davis; University of California, Irvine; University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Riverside; University of California, San Diego and Washington State University.

Gates to Cougar Stadium will open at 5 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Community members attending the ceremony should plan to arrive to allow themselves plenty of time to park and enter the stadium, as the event is expected to be well-attended.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

For more information about the 2025 College of the Canyons Commencement Ceremony, please click here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025

June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
Friday, May 23, 2025
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
FULL STORY...

May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’

May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’

May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
FULL STORY...

COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’

COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
Meadows Elementary Student Wins National Award of Excellence
Margaret Allgood Wurfel, 10, a fourth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School in Santa Clarita, has won the National Award of Excellence in Film Production from the PTA Reflections Program, a national arts competition with entries from students all across the country.
Meadows Elementary Student Wins National Award of Excellence
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
The Canyon Theatre Guild comedy Joe DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," will play on stage in Old Town Newhall May 23-June 29.
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
SCVNews.com