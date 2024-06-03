|
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 and June 21, 22, 23.
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
1855
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps
]
1945
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school
]
1883
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co.
]
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
