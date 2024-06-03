Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.

Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 and June 21, 22, 23.

"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.

Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?

College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.

An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.

DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.

June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.

COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024 College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.

SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.

LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.

L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.