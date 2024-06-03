Downloads:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of May 2, 2024 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2024 SUMMER PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS: RECREATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICES

An overview of programming that will be offered through Recreation and Community Services during the 2024 summer season.
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment