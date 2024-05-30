June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting packet card is provided below. The Committee meetings of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency take place in person. To participate, the general public may do so in person, over the phone, or electronically using Zoom Webinar. For more information, please check the information sheet attached to the Agenda. The login and dial-in information for the upcoming SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting on June 6, 2024, is provided below for your convenience and those participating virtually.

The agenda includes a discussion on tracking leaks to identify trends.

Please note that those who attend the meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be cognizant of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

By phone:

Toll Free: 1‐(833)‐568‐8864

Webinar ID: 161 643 5599

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1616435599

Full agenda can be found [here].

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...