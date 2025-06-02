June 6: TASC Sports Tournament at Central Park

The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.

The event will be held in soccer field 11 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA.

Throughout the week, teams of TASC clients and staff will face off in basketball, kickball, soccer, bowling and cheer.

Here’s what to expect on Finals Day:

11 a.m. – Soccer Championship

Noon – Basketball Championship

1 p.m. – Kickball Championship

2 p.m. – Awards Ceremony and Celebration

This event is free to attend. There will also be food and drinks for sale, activities, music and a raffle with great prizes throughout the day.

The Adult Skills Center supports people with developmental disabilities as they grow, connect, and thrive in communities. To learn more about TASC and the incredible individuals it serve, please visit www.TASCservices.org.

