June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 3, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the agenda items up for vote at the commission meeting include a revision to the previously-approved Lennar Homes Bouquet Canyon Project to include the relocation and enhancement of the residential recreation facility, construction of a public trailhead/park and installation of equestrian amenities, expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park including a new mausoleum and a request for a new liquor store, to operate as Total Wine & More, in the River Oaks Shopping Center.

The agenda can be viewed in full, below.

