 Agenda
Minutes of May 17, 2022
1. DRAFT FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Review of the Draft 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Program to ensure consistency with the City’s General Plan.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Draft Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget and Capital Improvement Program (Available in the Planning Commission’s Reading File)
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. MASTER CASE 22-025 (LIQUOR STORE IN RIVER OAKS SHOPPING CENTER)

Request for a new liquor store, to operate as Total Wine & More, in the River Oaks Shopping Center.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P22-08
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Attachment A – Proposed Floor Plan
d. Attachment B – ABC Off-site Licences
3. MASTER CASE 21-151 (BOUQUET CANYON PROJECT MAP REVISION)

Request for a Map Revision to the previously-approved Bouquet Canyon Project (Master Case 18-089), to include the relocation and enhancement of the residential recreation facility, construction of a public trailhead/park, and installation of equestrian amenities.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P22-05
b. Exhibit A: Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Attachment A – MC18-089 Conditions of Approval
d. Attachment B – Modifications Exhibit
e. Attachment C – Revised Tentative Tract Map
f. Attachment D – Rec Center Site Plan and Architecture
g. Attachment E – Copper Hill Trailhead Concept Plan
h. Attachment F – Haskell Trailhead Concept Plan
i. Attachment G – Park Exhibit
j. Attachment H – EIR Addendum
k. Attachment I – Public Notice
l. Attachment J – Comment Letters
4. Master Case 20-231: Eternal Valley Memorial Park Expansion Project
A request to grade and expand the existing Eternal Valley Memorial Park cemetery and to construct a new mausoleum.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P22-09
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Attachment A – Vicinity and Zoning Maps
d. Attachment B – Grading and Landscape Plans
e. Attachment C – Visual Simulations
f. Attachment D – Mausoleum Plans
g. Attachment E – Public Notice and NOI
h. Attachment F – Draft IS-MND
