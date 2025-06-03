June 7: DACC Waives Adoption Fees for Adopt-a-Pet Day

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.

DACC will waive adoption fees at all seven of its animal care centers, including Castaic Animal Care Center, making it easier for families and individuals to adopt a new furry companion.

Participating centers include:

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Downey Animal Care Center

11258 South Garfield Avenue, Downey, CA 90242

Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center

216 West Victoria St., Gardena, CA 90248

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

4275 North Elton St., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536

Agoura Animal Care Center

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550

“California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the importance of pet adoption and encourage our community to open their hearts and homes to animals in need,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “By waiving adoption fees, we hope to make it easier for families to find their perfect match and give these deserving animals the loving homes they deserve.”

In addition to waived adoption fees, DACC will host activities throughout the day, including meet-and-greets with adoptable pets and will provide educational resources on responsible pet ownership.

DACC invites everyone to join in celebrating the joy of pet adoption on Saturday, June 7.

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org/. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

